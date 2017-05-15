Dondo Mogajane new acting DG of finance

Dondo Mogajane has been appointed acting Director General of Finance following the resignation of Lungisa Fuzile.

Fuzile quit the post last month after 19 years at Treasury following the axing of finance minister Pravin Gordhan.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba says Fuzile leaves the institution having built a formidable team.

Fuzile has served his last day as Treasury director general after a month-long handover to the new minister.

Mogajane will now act in the post until a replacement is found.

The minister's spokesperson Mayihlome Tshwete said: “Naturally, an individual such as DG Fuzile is going to be missed tremendously, not only because of his knowledge of the department and the issues he deals with, but also his commitment to his work.”

Over 30 people have applied for the job, and Gigaba's expected to make recommendations to Cabinet within the next fortnight.