DA official notified of sexual harassment complaint against him

Provincial education spokesperson Edmund van Vuuren has been informed of the allegations against him.

CAPE TOWN – An Eastern Cape Democratic Alliance (DA) employee is being investigated following complaints of sexual harassment.

The party's federal legal commission will be conducting further investigations following the preliminary probe.

The DA's Federal Executive Chair James Selfe says, “I have received a complaint of sexual harassment from an employee of the party in Eastern Cape, and I have decided to refer the matter to the Federal Reserve council.”