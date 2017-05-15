Brian Molefe dodges protesters on return to work
The Eskom board announced on Friday that Brian Molefe was reinstated to his position as CEO.
JOHANNESBURG - The Eskom board has confirmed that Brian Molefe has reported for work on Monday morning as the utility's CEO.
A small group of protesters wanted to prevent him from entering Megawatt Park but demonstrated instead, saying he must leave.
Brian Molefe has been at work for several hours already.
Protesters planned to stop him from entering Eskom's Megawatt Park but arrived well after Molefe had reported for duty.
Molefe has already held what the board says is a successful meeting.
Meanwhile, the DA has lodged papers at the high court in Pretoria to interdict Molefe's reappointment.
LISTEN: No joke! Brian Molefe to return to Eskom
The Eskom board announced on Friday that Molefe has been reinstated to his position as CEO following a dispute about his R30 million pension payout.
Molefe resigned last year after the Public Protector's State of Capture report revealed his alleged relationship with the controversial Gupta family.
#Eskom Protesters outside Megawatt Park: GN pic.twitter.com/USYgT2eHh2— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 15, 2017
#Eskom wait here they are: GN pic.twitter.com/JhbEXGoMZi— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 15, 2017
There's been widespread condemnation of the board's decision to offer Molefe his job back, especially after he left the utility under a cloud after his relationship with the Guptas was made public.
POLITICAL STORM
With the African National Congress (ANC) joining organised business, labour unions and other parts of society in condemning this move, it appears this could be a test of strength between Luthuli House, the Eskom board and possibly President Jacob Zuma.
The ANC has demanded a meeting with Minister Brown and said it will order her to reverse this decision.
But Brown may feel she was appointed by Zuma and could be caught in the middle.
At the same time, Zuma's opponents in the party may feel that incidents like this mean they have to act now and can't wait until the party's December conference.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
[WATCH LIVE] ConCourt hears arguments on secret Zuma no confidence vote
-
Oops: Pick n Pay, SANParks apologise for errors on animal cards
-
Courtney Pieters: Family home declared crime scene
-
Sisulu: Backyard dwellers a national concern
-
Tech expert: Updating software can help prevent cyberattacks
-
More witnesses to testify in Van Breda trial this week
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.