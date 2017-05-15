Joburg EMS happy with response to shack fires following cold snap

Emergency services say there was no other incident reported, despite a cold snap which usually leads to several fires.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) say that four shacks have been affected by a fire in Alexandra at the weekend.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says there weren’t many incidents.

“Overall there were not many incidents in the city related to the cold front, which we were happy about.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)