'South Africans should not be left in dark on nuclear plans'

The Energy Department on Saturday announced that it plans to sign new and transparent nuclear power agreements with five foreign countries.

JOHANNESBURG - Lobby groups have welcomed Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi's decision to not appeal the Western Cape High Court's ruling on the country's nuclear deal programme.

The Southern African Faith Communities Environment Institute says this is an indication that government acknowledges it followed an unlawful process in trying to procure nuclear energy.

The institute and Earthlife Africa took government to court and opposed the programme, citing that it lacked public consultation.

The institute’s Liz McDain says ordinary South Africans should not be left in the dark in the consultation process.

“We are looking forward to a process of consultation that allows people in South Africa to have meaningful discussions about the future of energy in a transparent way.”

