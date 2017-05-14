Report: Top cop Phahlane may face new charges
Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane may reportedly be facing a new set of charges.
The City Press is reporting that Phahlane is said to be under investigation for contravention of the Organised Crime Act.
Phahlane has recently come under scrutiny with questions being raised around his lavish Pretoria home and luxury cars.
The paper claims to have been told how Phahlane sold second hand cars to a dealership at vastly inflated prices and received a sponsored car from a business partner, named Durand Snyaman, registered in Phahlane's name.
The top cop is currently in hot water for having questionable relationships during his tenure as divisional commissioner for forensic services.
Phahlane is also accused of sending alleged death threats to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate investigators (Ipid) tasked with probing him.
The City Press now says Ipid had been planning on consolidating all the charges before placing the matter on the court roll.
Phahlane has, however, denied any wrongdoing and has approached the High Court in Pretoria to have Ipid interdicted form investigating him.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
