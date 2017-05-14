Ramaphosa to start fast in support of Palestinian prisoners

The deputy president will be oined by several other Cabinet ministers including Aaron Motsoaledi, Naledi Pandor and Ayanda Dlodlo, among others.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to go on a fast today in support of Palestinian prisoners.

Ramaphosa will be joined by several other Cabinet ministers including Aaron Motsoaledi, Naledi Pandor and Ayanda Dlodlo, among others.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, which is endorsing the #DignityStrikeSA campaign, is calling for South Africans to embark on a 24-hour hunger strike in solidarity with the Palestinian prisoners who have been on a hunger strike since 17 April.

The strike will begin at 6pm on Sunday.

The foundation's Nesshan Balton says: “During the fasting period activist will only have a glass of water with a teaspoon of salt two or three times a day. This is what prisoners have been surviving on for 27 days.”

