Police call on Limpopo community to identify woman’s body

It's understood the body was found in a bush near Mavambe village, near Malamulele, on Sunday morning.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
37 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Police in Limpopo are investigating the death of an unknown woman whose decomposed body was found near Malamulele.

It's understood the body was found in a bush near Mavambe village on Sunday morning.

The police's Moatshe Ngoepe has appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

“The woman is still unknown, but during this discovery we also discovered ladies’ jeans and pieces of under clothing. We are calling on members of the community who may be having a missing person within their family to go to Malamulele Police Station do identify the body through these recovered clothes.”

