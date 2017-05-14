NPA: No decision to prosecute Phahlane yet
Media is reporting Phahlane could soon face charges corruption, money laundering and defeating the ends of justice.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Prosecuting Authority says it has not made a decision to prosecute acting national police Commssioner Khomotso Phahlane.
City Press is reporting that Phahlane could soon face charges corruption, money laundering and defeating the ends of justice after contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.
Earlier this year Eyewitness News revealed that Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) had expanded its investigation into the top cop to establish how he financed at least six cars over the last three years.
The newspaper now says Phahlane is said to be under investigation after allegedly receiving over R1 million in gratuities from a Pretoria car dealerrship.
The NPA's Luvuyo Mfaku says they are consulting with Ipid on an investigation on new charges against the acting commissioner.
“Our position is very clear, the director of public prosecutions in north Gauteng received a docket from Ipid. Prosecutors have been assigned to guide the investigation – it’s still an investigation at this stage.”
