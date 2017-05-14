Motorists urged to avoid R554 amid protest

It’s unclear what the protest is about, but the road has been barricaded with burning tyres and rubble.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng traffic police have warned motorists to avoid the R554 south of Johannesburg amid a protest on the road by Lawley residents near Ennerdale.

It’s unclear what the protest is about, but the road has been barricaded with burning tyres and rubble

The department’s Obed Sibasa has urged motorists to use alternative routes.

“Areas like Ennerdale, Eldorado and Lenasia are quiet. However, we have deployed police officers to ensure those areas are stable.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)