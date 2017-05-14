KZN cops follow tip-offs in farmer murder case

The farmer was sitting on the veranda of his house at Tatoon Farm in Bulwer, Midlands, when a group of unknown men attacked him.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in KwaZulu-Natal say they are following tip-offs that could lead to the arrest of suspects who doused a 64-year-old farmer with petrol and set him alight.

The victim was burnt beyond recognition. He was found by his wife and a friend who were not home during the incident.

The police's Thulani Zwane says: “We are still looking for suspects and appeal that anyone with information contact the police.”

Zwane says that a case of murder has been opened.

