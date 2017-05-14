Kelda Vurheni’s family disappointed by govt’s absence at funeral
The family says government should have shown remorse by helping with funeral after Vurheni was allegedly run over by a police truck.
JOHANNESBURG – The family of an 11-year-old Alexandra girl who was allegedly run over by a police truck say they are disappointed that no one from the police force attended the victim’s funeral.
The family says no government officials pitched at the funeral on Saturday, nor did they help with the funeral arrangements.
It’s understood Kelda Vurheni was walking back from school when the truck hit her at a busy intersection, at Pan Africa earlier this month.
#AlexGirl Kelda Vurheni’s family says no government officials pitched at the funeral yesterday or helped with the funeral arrangements. KHM pic.twitter.com/5YSEdaWVQ7— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 14, 2017
The family spokesperson Fannie Maluleke says the grade 5 pupil’s father, who is unemployed, couldn’t afford funeral costs and was helped by a local funeral undertaker for free.
Maluleke says all they want now is for justice to be served.
“We are not happy about the way police treated us, they should have at least engaged us in a good manner and showed some remorse by burying our daughter. We hoped they would pay for some of the funeral costs because there’s no way they can bring her back.”
