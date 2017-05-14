Gauteng motorists urged to exercise caution amid wet weather
On Sunday morning, four people died following a collision on the M1 near Marlboro Drive.
JOHANNESBURG - With the cold and rainy weather continuing in Gauteng and other parts of the country, the Johannesburg Emergency Service is calling for motorists to be extra vigilant because the roads are wet.
On Sunday morning, four people died following a collision on the M1 near Marlboro Drive.
The emergency service says motorists should switch on their headlights, slow down and keep a safe following distance.
The South African Weather Service has issued a warning of severe thundershowers in the province for Sunday, adding that cold weather is likely to persist until Tuesday.
Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi has urged motorists to exercise caution.
“It has been raining for some time in most parts of the city of Johannesburg. This means most roads are wet and slippery. We will remain on high alert to make sure that we can respond to any emergency that might occur.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
