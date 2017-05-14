Family & friends bid farewell to Cape teen killed in shooting

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 12°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
Go

Family & friends bid farewell to Cape teen killed in shooting

Fernando Williams, aged 17, and three others were killed in a shooting.

Fernando Williams was killed in a shooting in Elsies River. Picture: facebook.com
Fernando Williams was killed in a shooting in Elsies River. Picture: facebook.com
20 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Dozens of Leonsdale residents payed tribute to a teenager killed in a mass shooting in Elsies River two weeks ago.

Fernando Williams, aged 17, and three others were killed in a shooting. Nine other people were wounded during the incident.

The area has seen a surge in apparent gang-related violence.

Police vans patrolled Tiara Road that leads to Williams' family home.

There, dozens of relatives, friends and Elsies River residents gathered around the young soccer player's white coffin on Sunday.

A preacher delivered a motivational sermon, calling on young people to refrain from gang-related activity and violent crime.

At the United Mission Church, Elder George Walters also called on the community to stand together to rid the area of criminality.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA