Family & friends bid farewell to Cape teen killed in shooting

Fernando Williams, aged 17, and three others were killed in a shooting.

CAPE TOWN - Dozens of Leonsdale residents payed tribute to a teenager killed in a mass shooting in Elsies River two weeks ago.

Fernando Williams, aged 17, and three others were killed in a shooting. Nine other people were wounded during the incident.

The area has seen a surge in apparent gang-related violence.

Police vans patrolled Tiara Road that leads to Williams' family home.

There, dozens of relatives, friends and Elsies River residents gathered around the young soccer player's white coffin on Sunday.

A preacher delivered a motivational sermon, calling on young people to refrain from gang-related activity and violent crime.

At the United Mission Church, Elder George Walters also called on the community to stand together to rid the area of criminality.

#ElsiesViolence Residents attending funeral of 17-year-old Fernando Williams - gunned down during a mass shooting incident two weeks ago.KB pic.twitter.com/8l2XpsmEov — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 14, 2017

#ElsiesViolence Elsies River residents arriving at the United Mission Church for Fernando Williams' funeral service. KB pic.twitter.com/GFBHPR91wK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 14, 2017

