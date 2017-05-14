Elsies River community demands justice for Courtney Pieters

The girl's body was found in a shallow grave in Bofors Circle in Epping during a search on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Elsies River community members are demanding that three-year-old Courtney Pieters' killer be brought to book.

Pieters had gone missing more than a week ago, after she was last seen playing in the street near her home.

Dozens of Elsies River residents and community members from surrounding areas gathered in front of the child’s home on Saturday night, holding candles in the dark.

#CourtneyPieters A candle light vigil being held in front of the Elsies River police station now. @MoniqueMortlock pic.twitter.com/JPv6ju0WDx — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 13, 2017

They were upset and angry as they struggled to rationalise how it could have happened.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Dan Plato was part of the search party on Saturday. He says those responsible for her killing have to be brought to book.

“We must find those who are responsible. My senses with cases like these is that it’s usually someone in the vicinity, like a neighbour who is not too far.”

The girl’s parents were in a state of shock, while her three siblings were inconsolable.

Just a few days ago, Juanita Pieters pleaded for the safe return of her daughter.

