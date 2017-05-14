Elsies River community demands justice for Courtney Pieters

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
Go

Elsies River community demands justice for Courtney Pieters

The girl's body was found in a shallow grave in Bofors Circle in Epping during a search on Saturday.

Three-year-old Courtney Pieters went missing on 4 May 2017 in Elsies River. Picture: facebook.com
Three-year-old Courtney Pieters went missing on 4 May 2017 in Elsies River. Picture: facebook.com
11 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Elsies River community members are demanding that three-year-old Courtney Pieters' killer be brought to book.

The girl's body was found in a shallow grave in Bofors Circle in Epping during a search on Saturday.

Pieters had gone missing more than a week ago, after she was last seen playing in the street near her home.

Dozens of Elsies River residents and community members from surrounding areas gathered in front of the child’s home on Saturday night, holding candles in the dark.

They were upset and angry as they struggled to rationalise how it could have happened.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Dan Plato was part of the search party on Saturday. He says those responsible for her killing have to be brought to book.

“We must find those who are responsible. My senses with cases like these is that it’s usually someone in the vicinity, like a neighbour who is not too far.”

The girl’s parents were in a state of shock, while her three siblings were inconsolable.

Just a few days ago, Juanita Pieters pleaded for the safe return of her daughter.

WATCH: Mother pleads for her missing daughter's safe return

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA