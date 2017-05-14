Cops confirm suspected hijackers killed in M1 accident

Earlier this morning, three cars were involved in a collision. At least four people were killed.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed that a fatal accident on the M1 south involved two suspected hijackers.

Three cars were involved in a collision and at least four people were killed on Sunday morning.

It's understood police attempted to stop the suspicious vehicle when the suspects sped off and drove towards oncoming traffic on the M1 south, colliding head-on with another vehicle.

The police's Mavela Masondo explains: “Four people died in this incident. The number includes the two suspects and two people in another car. Preliminary investigations reveal the car driven by the suspects was hijacked in Johannesburg.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)