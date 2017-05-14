Popular Topics
Commotion as protesting GP communities fight to be heard by Sisulu

Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu is leading the discussion with close to 100 representatives from communities that have been protesting over housing.

Human Settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu addresses representatives of disgruntled Gauteng communities in Soweto, 14 May 2016. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN
Human Settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu addresses representatives of disgruntled Gauteng communities in Soweto, 14 May 2016. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN
41 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – There is confusion, shouting and screaming between government officials and community representatives at a meeting hosted by the human settlements department in Soweto.

Residents say they are unhappy with the unclear time frames about when developments will take place.

Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu is leading the discussion with close to 100 representatives who are all fighting to be heard.

A representative from Finetown says over-crowding continues to be an issue.

“We are too crowded we live in one house, four generations. There’s a lot of us, we cannot even breathe.”

Another representative from Kliptown says the area has never experienced the fruits of freedom.

“We have never seen a small development in Kliptown. The fruits of this freedom your (Sisulu) are talking about we don’t even know.”

