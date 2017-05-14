Commotion as protesting GP communities fight to be heard by Sisulu

Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu is leading the discussion with close to 100 representatives from communities that have been protesting over housing.

JOHANNESBURG – There is confusion, shouting and screaming between government officials and community representatives at a meeting hosted by the human settlements department in Soweto.

#GPProtests Chaos at the meeting at UJ as community representatives refuse to hear out government. KS pic.twitter.com/Ru0RXf6jyc — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 14, 2017

Residents say they are unhappy with the unclear time frames about when developments will take place.

#GPProtests Sisulu says she will be putting in efforts today to release people who have been wrongfully arrested in Eldos & Ennerdale. KS pic.twitter.com/QvYIua1yJX — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 14, 2017

A representative from Finetown says over-crowding continues to be an issue.

“We are too crowded we live in one house, four generations. There’s a lot of us, we cannot even breathe.”

Another representative from Kliptown says the area has never experienced the fruits of freedom.

“We have never seen a small development in Kliptown. The fruits of this freedom your (Sisulu) are talking about we don’t even know.”