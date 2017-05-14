Blitzboks win Sevens Series after beating Scotland

South Africa beat Scotland 15-5 in Paris Sevens and win 2016/2017 World Series

JOHANNESBURG – The Springbok Sevens team won their fifth title of the season and took an unassailable lead in the 2016/17 HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in Paris on Sunday and will be crowned champions next week when the series concludes with the HSBC London Sevens at Twickenham.

South Africa beat Scotland 15-5 in the Paris Sevens, to take the cup and the 2017 Sevens Series.

South Africa led 10-5 with four minutes left in Paris, and solidified their lead with a try at just a minute to play.

The South Africans beat New Zealand 26-5 in the semi-final, while the Scots put old foes England to sword, winning 19-17.

Blitzboks coach Neil Powell praised his players, management and support back home and said they are grateful for this victory, which they had worked for three years.

"We are extremely grateful and blessed, the team worked for this for three seasons. Last year we came close, but this time we managed to do it," Powell said.

The two finalists met in the group phases, with Scotland running out 19-12 winners.

The Blitzboks, who have been dominant from the start of the 2016/2017 HSBC Sevens World Series, were already crowned season winners before the start of the final after England lost to Scotland.

England are second on the Series table.

It's the Blitboks' first series title since the 2008/2009 season.