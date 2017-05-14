'BLF not funded by Guptas or Zuma’

The party has been accused of being pro-President Zuma and the Guptas, but Mngxitama says the allegations are spread by the agents of white monopoly capital.

The BLF was celebrating its first year anniversary at the Hector Peterson Memorial in Soweto today.

The party has been accused of being pro-President Zuma and the Guptas, but Mngxitama says the allegations are spread by the agents of white monopoly capital – to discredit his party.

Party members have attacked and intimidated anti-Zuma protesters and people who were protesting outside the Gupta’s Saxonworld compound last month.

Mngxitama says no one is funding the party.

“There is no slight evidence to back up these claims that are being made by agents of white monopoly capital, by the people who are controlled from London and by people funded by newspapers. So no, we are not funded by president Jacob Zuma or the Guptas. President Zuma has no money; we know he had to go and borrow R8 million – who can he fund? It’s a joke.”