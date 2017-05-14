4 dead in early morning collision on M1
It’s understood a 1 ton truck ploughed into a delivery vehicle which had slowed down due to traffic backlog on the highway.
JOHANNESBURG - A fourth person has died following a collision on the M1 south near the Marlboro off-ramp on Sunday morning.
It’s understood a 1 ton truck ploughed into a delivery vehicle which had slowed down due to traffic backlog on the highway.
Three people died at the scene, while at least two others were taken to hospital.
Netcare911's Chris Botha says the fourth person died in hospital.
Hi impact crash M1 Marlboro Dr Gauteng 3 dead 4 injured @ewnupdates @JacaNews @News24 @Beeld_Nuus @eNCA pic.twitter.com/Vm48uANT8o— Netcare911 (@Netcare911_sa) May 14, 2017
Fatal crash M1 Gauteng, 3 dead 4 injured, roadway closed. 2 secondary accidents with injuries @JacaNews @ewnupdates pic.twitter.com/414tT0izZW— Netcare911 (@Netcare911_sa) May 14, 2017
4th person now tragically died in hospital from the M1 Marlboro Dr crash @ewnupdates @JacaNews @News24 @Beeld_Nuus pic.twitter.com/iOJgYQg4er— Netcare911 (@Netcare911_sa) May 14, 2017
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
