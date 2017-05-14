Popular Topics
4 dead in early morning collision on M1

It’s understood a 1 ton truck ploughed into a delivery vehicle which had slowed down due to traffic backlog on the highway.

Four people were killed following a collision on the M1 south near the Marlboro off-ramp on Sunday 14 May. Picture: @Netcare911_sa
Four people were killed following a collision on the M1 south near the Marlboro off-ramp on Sunday 14 May. Picture: @Netcare911_sa
32 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A fourth person has died following a collision on the M1 south near the Marlboro off-ramp on Sunday morning.

It’s understood a 1 ton truck ploughed into a delivery vehicle which had slowed down due to traffic backlog on the highway.

Three people died at the scene, while at least two others were taken to hospital.

Netcare911's Chris Botha says the fourth person died in hospital.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA