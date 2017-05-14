4 dead in early morning collision on M1

It’s understood a 1 ton truck ploughed into a delivery vehicle which had slowed down due to traffic backlog on the highway.

JOHANNESBURG - A fourth person has died following a collision on the M1 south near the Marlboro off-ramp on Sunday morning.

Three people died at the scene, while at least two others were taken to hospital.

Netcare911's Chris Botha says the fourth person died in hospital.

Fatal crash M1 Gauteng, 3 dead 4 injured, roadway closed. 2 secondary accidents with injuries @JacaNews @ewnupdates pic.twitter.com/414tT0izZW — Netcare911 (@Netcare911_sa) May 14, 2017

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)