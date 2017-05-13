Winnie Rust murder accused to remain behind bars
Nigel and Joahnnes Plaatjies appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Friday for a pre-trial hearing.
CAPE TOWN - A teenager and his uncle accused of murdering author Winnie Rust in Wellington will remain in custody until their next court appearance.
Nigel and Joahnnes Plaatjies appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Friday for a pre-trial hearing.
They allegedly robbed and strangled the 77-year-old in her home a year ago.
Nigel vehemently denies any involvement in Rust's murder.
The teenager claims he walked in on his uncle and other men robbing the house and was then forced to participate.
Despite this, the teenager was denied bail on two occasions in the Wellington Magistrates Court.
Magistrate Alwyn Saptoe found there was evidence to prove his involvement and accused him of not hesitating to shift the blame.
The matter has been postponed in the High Court 2 June for another pre-trial hearing.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.