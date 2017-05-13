Winnie Rust murder accused to remain behind bars

Nigel and Joahnnes Plaatjies appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Friday for a pre-trial hearing.

CAPE TOWN - A teenager and his uncle accused of murdering author Winnie Rust in Wellington will remain in custody until their next court appearance.

They allegedly robbed and strangled the 77-year-old in her home a year ago.

Nigel vehemently denies any involvement in Rust's murder.

The teenager claims he walked in on his uncle and other men robbing the house and was then forced to participate.

Despite this, the teenager was denied bail on two occasions in the Wellington Magistrates Court.

Magistrate Alwyn Saptoe found there was evidence to prove his involvement and accused him of not hesitating to shift the blame.

The matter has been postponed in the High Court 2 June for another pre-trial hearing.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)