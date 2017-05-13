Popular Topics
[WATCH] Old Oak Road bridge demolition

Cape Town Freeway Management has deployed a mobile CCTV site to monitor the demolition of the Old Oak bridge.

Monique Mortlock 57 minutes ago

Cape Town Freeway Management has deployed a mobile CCTV site to monitor the demolition of the Old Oak bridge. The image is displayed above and will update every 5 minutes.

An engineer working for Western Cape government says the bridge needed to be demolished to make way for additional lanes.

The bridge at the Old Oak turn off, that was built in 1963, was demolished on Friday evening.

Large yellow signs have been placed along the N1 and connecting main roads to redirect vehicles.

Chief engineer Simon Blyth explains: "In order to add additional lanes to the area on the N1, it was necessary to remove the columns holding the bridge up. The bridge was also too long."

The N1 will be closed from 19:00 on Friday 12 May and is due to re-open on Monday at 05:00.

You can also access the image and the rest on the network via the I-Traffic Website.

If you are using the website, select "Western Cape" then navigate to the Old Oak Area and select the camera named "Mobile CCTV"

Read: 45 000 cars affected by the demolition of the Old Oak Road Bridge in Cape Town

Also Read: Planned road closures along N1 on Old Oak road this weekend

