[WATCH] Old Oak Road bridge demolition
Cape Town Freeway Management has deployed a mobile CCTV site to monitor the demolition of the Old Oak bridge.
Cape Town Freeway Management has deployed a mobile CCTV site to monitor the demolition of the Old Oak bridge. The image is displayed above and will update every 5 minutes.
An engineer working for Western Cape government says the bridge needed to be demolished to make way for additional lanes.
The bridge at the Old Oak turn off, that was built in 1963, was demolished on Friday evening.
Large yellow signs have been placed along the N1 and connecting main roads to redirect vehicles.
Chief engineer Simon Blyth explains: "In order to add additional lanes to the area on the N1, it was necessary to remove the columns holding the bridge up. The bridge was also too long."
The N1 will be closed from 19:00 on Friday 12 May and is due to re-open on Monday at 05:00.
You can also access the image and the rest on the network via the I-Traffic Website.
If you are using the website, select "Western Cape" then navigate to the Old Oak Area and select the camera named "Mobile CCTV"
#CPTTraffic Planned road closure due to bridge demolishing on the— Netstar Traffic (@netstartraffic) May 11, 2017
N1 at Old Oak Rd on 12-15 May. Use N2, R300 and M7 as alternative routes pic.twitter.com/oNQnA568kV
Cape Town - REMINDER: WEEKEND CLOSURE: N1 Highway, both ways between Old Oak Road and the R300 Interchange (* 1900 Fri until 0500 Mon) pic.twitter.com/emhIjLJP3g— TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) May 10, 2017
