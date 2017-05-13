‘Speaker and deputy speaker, go to hell'

The BLF's Andile Mngxitama says they will not apologise to MPs after the deputy speaker asked them to do so following last week’s disruption in Parliament.

JOHANNESBURG – The Black First Land First Movement (BLF) says it won't apologise for disrupting a meeting of the joint committees on finance and trade and industry in Parliament last week.

Another day in parliament: Yunus Carrim vs Andile Mngxitama after he referred to Co-chair Joan Fubbs as a fascist pic.twitter.com/1r6SoaLLX2 — janet heard (@janetheard) May 3, 2017

Deputy speaker Lechesa Tsenoli ordered the party to apologise to Members of Parliament, saying further action will be taken against its leader Andile Mngxitama.

Mngxitama says the finance portfolio committee chairperson Yunus Carrim is the one who should apologise for the manner in which he treated them.

He says they have done nothing that requires them to apologise.

“We want to send a very clear message to the speaker and the deputy speaker of Parliament; We believe their incompetence is staggering, we believe that they are running Parliament as a very badly neglected shebeen, we believe they are defiling the integrity – if there is any – in that Parliament. In fact BLF is very clear that we are saying to the speaker and the deputy speaker ‘go to hell’."