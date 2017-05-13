Popular Topics
Roodepoort station commander committed to increasing police visibility

The community has been protesting and barricading roads over illegal mining, crime and the erection of shacks near the suburb.

Roodepoort police seen talking to protesting Matholesville residents. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN
Roodepoort police seen talking to protesting Matholesville residents. Picture: Louise McAuliffe/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Roodepoort police station commander Sam Manala says officers will work harder to fight against illegal mining and crime in the area.

The community has been protesting and barricading roads over illegal mining, crime and the erection of shacks near the suburb.

They are demanding that the structures be dismantled, claiming that they're devaluing the price of their property.

Addressing the protesting residents, Manala has promised the community that police will be visible in the area going forward.

“Your concerns about illegal mining, investigation into cases and police visibility will be addressed. We have taken note of your concerns and will deal with them. My concern is illegal mining in this area.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

