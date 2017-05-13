Roodepoort station commander committed to increasing police visibility
The community has been protesting and barricading roads over illegal mining, crime and the erection of shacks near the suburb.
JOHANNESBURG - Roodepoort police station commander Sam Manala says officers will work harder to fight against illegal mining and crime in the area.
The community has been protesting and barricading roads over illegal mining, crime and the erection of shacks near the suburb.
They are demanding that the structures be dismantled, claiming that they're devaluing the price of their property.
Addressing the protesting residents, Manala has promised the community that police will be visible in the area going forward.
“Your concerns about illegal mining, investigation into cases and police visibility will be addressed. We have taken note of your concerns and will deal with them. My concern is illegal mining in this area.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Man killed after trucks collide on Van Reenan’s Pass
-
'SA affected in global cyberattack'
-
DA blasts ‘disingenuous’ decision to re-appoint Molefe as Eskom CEO
-
#EldoradoPark: ANC & DA ‘not working together’ to solve problems
-
Winnie Rust murder accused to remain behind bars
-
NPA opposes bail for Timothy Omotoso
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.