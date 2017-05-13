Powerball results: Friday 12 May 2017

EWN brings you the winning lotto results. Check if you won!

CAPE TOWN - The winning numbers from the PowerBall draw on Friday 12 May are as follows:

PowerBall: 15, 3, 37, 30, 1 PowerBall: 5

PowerBall Plus: 6, 25, 26, 32, 43 PowerBall: 20

For more details visit the National Lottery website.