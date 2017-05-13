NPA opposes bail for Timothy Omotoso

The NPA’s Tsepo Ndwalaza says regardless of the uncertainty around Omotoso's travel documents, he still has a case to answer to.

CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) wants rape accused pastor Timothy Omotoso to remain in the country to face trial despite there being the possibility of deportation.

A Home Affairs immigration officer told the Port Elizabeth Magistrates Court that Omotoso, who's facing 22 charges relating to sexual offences and rape, is in the country illegally.

This is because the Durban-based televangelist's visa is apparently fraudulently obtained, but the defence believes Omotoso's stay is in fact lawful.

The NPA’s Tsepo Ndwalaza says regardless of the uncertainty around Omotoso's travel documents, he still has a case to answer to.

“We believe that exercise should go ahead in the interest of justice. We still believe as the NPA that he shouldn’t get bail.”

Ndwalaza adds they fear the risks if Omotoso were to be granted bail.

“The prosecution asked if Omotoso would be arrested if he met a police officer or immigration officer on the street, and he said yes.”

Omotoso remains in custody and his bail application resumes in two weeks.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)