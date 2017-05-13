No price tag for nuclear build programme yet

The department of energy says it is yet to determine the cost of the nuclear build programme, while concerns were raised over a previous estimate of R1 trillion.

JOHANNESBURG – The department of energy says it has not pronounced the cost of the nuclear build programme as it is considering funding options.

A price tag of up to R1 trillion previously reported to be the cost of nuclear power has raised concern over whether it is affordable

The department says it is negotiating with five countries that have signed intergovernmental agreements with South Africa in 2014 as part of plans to build a fleet of nuclear power plants.

The department's Zizamele Mbambo says the price will only be determined once all consultations have been concluded

“We are not at the stage where we have determined what will be the actual cost of the programme because the procurement process has not started.”

The Western Cape High Court last month ruled that the decision to call for proposals for the procurement of nuclear energy is unlawful and unconstitutional

Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has announced that she will not be appealing the ruling.

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)