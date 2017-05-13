Mashatile: Saving ANC means uprooting factionalism and greed

ANC GP chairperson Paul Mashatile says the ANC must reoccupy the moral high ground and reclaim its place as the government of the people.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) Chairperson Paul Mashatile says the party is under siege and the only way to turn it around is to uproot factionalism, greed an ill-discipline.

Mashatile is the keynote speaker at the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans National Council steering committee dialogue at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Soweto.

#MKveterans Paul Mashatile leads opening song and speech with MK vets. KS pic.twitter.com/eQUpzw7FQJ — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 13, 2017

He along, with Siphiwe Nyanda, and close to 200 members from various parts of the country are in attendance.

He says structures like the uMkhonto wsSizwe Military Veterans Association, as an aligned partner, must play its part in turning around the situation.

“In order to rescue our beloved movement, we have to gather the courage of our conviction and rediscover our moral compass and the turn the political wheel to change course.”

The chairperson also criticized those who've put their names forward as presidential candidates saying they must wait because the criteria for what is needed is not yet clear.