Maimane campaigns in hung Karoo municipality

CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane is campaigning in Beaufort West ahead of a crucial by-election in the Central Karoo town later this month.

Maimane is also visiting the Western Cape as part of his ‘Change 19 Tour’.

The DA-run municipality's council became hung when its Mayor Djorge Malooi stepped down.

His resignation left the DA with only five seats in the council, meaning if it loses the by-election to the African National Congress it could give up control of the municipality.

Maimane says it's important for the party to engage with people on the ground.

“We are here to call on all South Africans to vote for a party that will put them first, that makes sure that economy of Beaufort West creates jobs for people and that we eradicate corruption.”

He says he's confident of victory in two weeks' time.

“we believe it’s very possible, and we maintain that it will be absolutely important for us to win this by-election because it will assist us to maintain this municipality and the district municipality.”

