GP disaster management on high alert amid weekend cold front

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for severe and persistent thunder showers across many parts of the country this weekend.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng disaster management centre says it's dispatched teams to several parts of the province to monitor any possible incidents of fires and flooding.

No casualties or damage to property have been reported since the cold front hit on Friday.

The department of cooperative of governance and traditional affairs Mogomotsi Mogodiri says, “Our teams are on the ground ensuring that our people are not either playing or staying near those flash points like rivers, but also if there are fires being made that those fires are not a hazard.”