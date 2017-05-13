EldoradoPark: ANC & DA ‘not working together’ to solve problems

Community members say they've been articulating the same problems for years but nothing has been done.

JOHANNESBURG - Eldorado Park residents say the reasons behind the lack of service delivery in the area is because the African National Congress (ANC) provincial government and the Democratic Alliance (DA) city of Johannesburg are not working together to deal with the problems of the community.

Community members say they've been articulating the same problems for years but nothing has been done.

Human Settlements MEC Paul Mashatile visited Ennerdale and Eldorado Park yesterday after residents in several areas in the south took to the streets over housing issues.

This resident says it's wrong that communities have to beg and plead to be heard.

“There are parents who have been banging on our doors to have their children released from prison. Police shot randomly, injuring the wrong people. Children have lost their eyes and we’re very concerned as to how this matter will be remedied.”

Mashatile says his department understands there's a huge need to speed up the process to build homes in various areas in the south of Johannesburg.

He says government remains committed to service delivery.

“If we don’t see results, how can I come back to Eldos and what can I say to you? We are serious about addressing your issues. It’s not going to be a joke.”

WATCH: Police Minister Fikile Mbalula: Enough is enough

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)