DA investigates sexual harassment claim against EC MPL

CAPE TOWN – A Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of the Provincial Legislature (MPL) in the Eastern Cape is being investigated by the party for allegedly sexually harassing a staffer.

It's understood the woman - who works for the DA in the Bisho Legislature lodged a complaint this week.

The 26-year-old had reportedly told another DA MPL who is said to have encouraged her to report the matter.

Federal council chairperson James Selfe says, “After considering the matter, I have referred it to the party’s federal legal commission for consideration. They will interview the complainant; they will interview any witnesses there may be.”