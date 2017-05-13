Courtney Pieters's body found in shallow grave
Three-year-old Pieters went missing last week Thursday and was last seen playing in a street near her home in Elsies River.
CAPE TOWN – The body of missing three-year old Courtney Pieters has been found in a shallow grave in Epping.
Pieters went missing last week Thursday and was last seen playing in a street near her home in Elsies River.
It's a heartbreaking scene in Pluto Street where dozens of Elsies River residents have gathered outside the home of Courtney Pieters to show support.
A community in shock. Dozens are still gathered outside #CourtneyPieters home in Pluto street. @MoniqueMortlock pic.twitter.com/0EVLviIYWD— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 13, 2017
Inside, the girl's siblings sob uncontrollably while her parents are in the upstairs bedroom in a state of shock.
Just a few days ago, Juanita Pieters pleaded for the safe return of her daughter.
WATCH: Mother pleads for her missing daughter's safe return
Forensic tests are needed to confirm it's the missing girl's body, but family members have identified her clothes.
