Cape woman with dead foetus ‘doing fine’
Busisiwe Ndabangaye from Imizamo Yethu says the dead foetus will be removed at Mowbray Hospital.
CAPE TOWN - A woman who was turned away from Groote Schuur Hospital while carrying a dead foetus in her womb says she just wants to move on with her life.
Busisiwe Ndabangaye from Imizamo Yethu went to the hospital earlier this week for a scheduled appointment.
She was told to return the next day after tests showed her foetus had no heartbeat, but when she returned she was told to go home and comeback in a couple of days because there were not enough beds available.
A tired Ndabangaye’s dead foetus will be removed at Mowbray Hospital.
Ndabangaye says she's just glad she won't have to carry much longer as the pain was nearly unbearable.
“It was hard. I’m fine and feeling better now. They said they would check why the baby died.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
