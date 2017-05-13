Brown commits to review of pension packages for execs in SOEs
This after the reinstatement of Brian Molefe who caused a stir when it was reported that he would receive at R30m payout when he left five months ago.
CAPE TOWN – Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown says her department will be working with state-owned companies to review the pension packages of executives.
It comes after the announcement that former Eskom Chief Executive Officer Brian Molefe will return to the power utility on Monday after Brown approved the board's request to rescind the former African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament’s application for early retirement.
At a media briefing in parliament on Friday, the minister told reporters reinstating Molefe who only left Eskom five months ago is a better option that giving him a pension payout of R30 million.
WATCH: Minister Lynne Brown briefs media on Eskom reappointment of Brian Molefe
Brown says the whole situation has raised an important issue.
“I have asked my department to work with the state owned companies to make sure that the pension packages that are negotiated with executives are in line with the cabinet approved remuneration standards.”
She adds Molefe's own pension package will be up for discussion.
“In terms of the board’s proposal, Mr Molefe agreed to serve out the remainder of his original contract and to reconsider the terms of his original contract that resulted in the previous pension arrangement – the one which I objected to.”
LISTEN: No joke! Molefe to return to Eskom
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
More in Local
-
Cope plans to physically prevent Molefe from returning to Eskom
-
GP disaster management on high alert amid weekend cold front
-
Lonmin may have found solution to assist unemployed Bapong residents
-
Police manhunt after shoot-out at Nicolway Shopping Mall
-
South African urged to support march for secret ballot
-
SA to sign new nuclear power pacts after court ruling
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.