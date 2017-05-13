Brown commits to review of pension packages for execs in SOEs

This after the reinstatement of Brian Molefe who caused a stir when it was reported that he would receive at R30m payout when he left five months ago.

CAPE TOWN – Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown says her department will be working with state-owned companies to review the pension packages of executives.

It comes after the announcement that former Eskom Chief Executive Officer Brian Molefe will return to the power utility on Monday after Brown approved the board's request to rescind the former African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament’s application for early retirement.

At a media briefing in parliament on Friday, the minister told reporters reinstating Molefe who only left Eskom five months ago is a better option that giving him a pension payout of R30 million.

Brown says the whole situation has raised an important issue.

“I have asked my department to work with the state owned companies to make sure that the pension packages that are negotiated with executives are in line with the cabinet approved remuneration standards.”

She adds Molefe's own pension package will be up for discussion.

“In terms of the board’s proposal, Mr Molefe agreed to serve out the remainder of his original contract and to reconsider the terms of his original contract that resulted in the previous pension arrangement – the one which I objected to.”

