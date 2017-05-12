Why the hashtag #MenAreTrash is important
After the news of Karabo Mokoena’s death, who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, women have expressed how exhausted they are with abuse & misogyny.
JOHANNESBURG – It’s fair to say women have had enough of patriarchy and misogyny.
Following the news of Karabo Mokoena’s death, who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend, women took to Twitter to express how exhausted they are with abuse, misogyny and the killing of women.
These are women who are tired of walking on eggshells around men, constantly living in a state of fear when they walk in the streets.
The conversation #MenAreTrash is important because it raises issues that women are faced with, the battles they have to fight every day and it brings to light solutions we could take going forward.
Women have shared horrible, shocking and heart-breaking experiences they have had with men.
This is a thread about how I survived death #MenAreTrash— Alexandra Buki Deen (@BlackSnow99) May 11, 2017
Frame1 morning after
Frame2 morning before pic.twitter.com/NeHyeg4MRD
The hashtag is much more than relationships, abuse and so forth. It’s about raising awareness about misogyny and patriarchy. It is about mentality and how we raise boys and the kinds of environments they grow up in.
It has now become a movement that urges people, especially men, to stand up and say 'not in my name'.
It’s a cry from women who are saying they have had enough of the disrespect, the abuse, the belittling and the games that are being played.
Every woman deserves to be safe and happy.
I got this from someone to help me understand #MenAreTrash pic.twitter.com/pcQNYEqv8k— 🍏 (@richardedition) May 12, 2017
#MENARETRASH pic.twitter.com/t9VXgZTdL9— Melanin Monroe (@Pammie_Leigh) May 12, 2017
Mokoena’s family has subsequently called for South Africa to take a stand against women abuse.
