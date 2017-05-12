Two shafts at Lonmin mine to remain closed following protests
JOHANNESBURG – Two mine shafts at Lonmin’s platinum mine at Marikana are set to remain closed on Friday following ongoing protests by residents demanding the company create 1000 jobs for unemployed youths.
The protest by a group calling themselves the "Unemployed Youth of Bapo Ba Mogale" began demonstrating at Lonmin’s Marikana mine last week.
The E2 and E3 sections were closed and about two thousand staff were sent home for safety reasons when protesting community members allegedly began intimidating workers.
A bus was torched when protestors became angry following a meeting with Lonmin management.
Mine spokesperson Wendy Tlou says the company cannot afford to employ 1,000 people in the current economic climate.
“They walked in on a meeting and became very unruly and threatened to essentially destroy Lonmin.”
At the same time, the police’s Mpeile Talane says they have intensified their efforts to restore law and order.
“We’ll keep on monitoring the situation and making sure that we intensify our security in the area so that there’s no criminality that takes place.”
Tlou says the two mine shafts will remain closed until the situation is safe.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
