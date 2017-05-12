Timothy Omotoso allegedly in SA illegally
Timothy Omotoso faces 22 charges relating to sexual offences and rape in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates Court.
CAPE TOWN - Rape accused pastor Timothy Omotoso is apparently in the country illegally.
Omotoso, a Durban-based televangelist, is facing faces 22 charges relating to sexual offences and rape in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates Court.
He's alleged to have recruited and groomed young girls at his church for sex.
Testifying in the 58-year-old man's application on Friday, a Department of Home Affairs immigration officer told the court one of Omotoso's visas is fraudulent.
The National Prosecuting Authority's Tsepo Ndwalaza said: “The defence is now trying to say the immigration officer must come back with information that might show that his presence here might have been condoned.
Omotoso remains in custody and his bail application resumes in two weeks.
