Ramaphosa ready to meet with Marikana widows and families

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has conceded that language he used in emails during the unrest at Marikana was inappropriate and unfortunate.

CAPE TOWN – Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says he’s ready to meet with the widows and families of the 44 miners killed at Marikana in 2012.

Answering questions in the National Assembly on Thursday, Ramaphosa also clarified an apology he made in Grahamstown last week for his role in the massacre.

Despite being cleared by the Farlam Commission of Inquiry of any wrongdoing, Ramaphosa has faced backlash for years for emails he sent in the run-up to the shootings.

Provoked by the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Floyd Shivambu to clarify his apology, Ramaphosa said he was prepared to meet with the victims’ families at Marikana at the suggestion of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

“I’m willing to take counsel from mum Winnie and she will lead me. In this process, she will advise, she will give guidance and she will lead to me.”

Ramaphosa says his emails were only intended to prevent further deaths after ten people had already died.

He added that he’s prepared to be held accountable for his actions.

