Pet owners urged to protect their animals as cold snap nears Gauteng
The SA Weather Service has issued a severe weather warning for the province, with temperatures expected to plunge to the low teens until early next week.
JOHANNESBURG - With a cold snap heading into Gauteng, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) says pet owners need to take extra precautions to protect their animals.
The South African Weather Service has issued a severe weather warning for the province, with temperatures expected to plunge to the low teens until early next week.
The SPCA’s senior inspector Jaco Pieterse said: “It’s a legal requirement for all animals to be provided with adequate protection against weather conditions. People need to realise that animals can also suffer as a result of increment weather conditions. The public is encouraged to report any animal abuse to their local SPCA or NSPCA.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
[WATCH LIVE] Lynne Brown addresses Eskom debacle
-
Possible plea could be made in Winnie Rust murder case, court hears
-
[LISTEN] How to make a million rand
-
DA seeks full-scale probe into Molefe’s return to Eskom
-
CT motorists urged to use alternative routes ahead of Old Oak Bridge demolition
-
‘SOEs must be led by execs committed to improving SA’s economy’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.