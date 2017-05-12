Popular Topics
Pet owners urged to protect their animals as cold snap nears Gauteng

The SA Weather Service has issued a severe weather warning for the province, with temperatures expected to plunge to the low teens until early next week.

Picture: Pixabay.com.
Picture: Pixabay.com.
8 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - With a cold snap heading into Gauteng, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) says pet owners need to take extra precautions to protect their animals.

The South African Weather Service has issued a severe weather warning for the province, with temperatures expected to plunge to the low teens until early next week.

The SPCA’s senior inspector Jaco Pieterse said: “It’s a legal requirement for all animals to be provided with adequate protection against weather conditions. People need to realise that animals can also suffer as a result of increment weather conditions. The public is encouraged to report any animal abuse to their local SPCA or NSPCA.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

More in Local

