NC Premier Lucas stands firm over MEC dismissals
The move comes as Lucas challenges outgoing provincial secretary Zamani Saul for the vacant position of ANC provincial chairperson this week.
CAPE TOWN - Northern Cape Premier Sylvia Lucas is standing her ground despite criticism from the African National Congress (ANC) for firing two MEC's, apparently without consultation.
Lucas dismissed Finance MEC Mac Jack and Transport MEC Pauline Williams this week, a day before the party's provincial elective conference.
Lucas had a tough time on day one of the provincial elective conference, with some delegates apparently calling for her to step down.
The ANC's national office also issued a strongly-worded statement describing her reshuffle as "flagrant abuse of her office" to further divide the party.
But her spokesperson Bronwyn Thomas-Abrahams says the decision was not spur of the moment.
"She had individual engagements with the MECs and she also shared her intention with the ANC. There was by no means an irresponsible decision taken by the premier."
Thomas-Abrahams adds that the premier respects the ANC's practices and any concerns will be resolved soon.
The party's Northern Cape executive committee plans to meet Lucas during or after the conference to discuss the matter.
