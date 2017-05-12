Mbalula urges Soshanguve residents to blow whistles on crime

Minister Fikile Mbalula assured residents that plans are underway to deal with some of the issues they have.

SOSHANGUVE - While Soshanguve residents appeal to Police Minister Fikile Mbalula to conduct more anti-crime initiatives in their community, the minister has, in turn, encouraged residents to become whistleblowers to help fight crime.

Mbalula was accompanied by acting Hawks boss Yolisa Matakata when he addressed residents at a ministerial imbizo at the Giant Stadium.

Residents say not enough crime fighting work is done in the area and the minister should pay regular visits.

One resident said: “The minister needs to come back and strengthen the issue of police visibility.”

Another added: “Every six months he must appear at our [police] station. There are so many cases and dockets disappearing at our station.”

Mbalula says he understands that drugs and unemployment play a major role in the increase of crime, but he assured residents that plans are underway to deal with some of those issues.

“I am leaving now, but I’m going to come back. On all those issues we’ve agreed on, they must be cured.”

Mbalula also took the opportunity to urge young women to report abusive partners.