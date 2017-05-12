Mbalula urges Soshanguve residents to blow whistles on crime
Minister Fikile Mbalula assured residents that plans are underway to deal with some of the issues they have.
SOSHANGUVE - While Soshanguve residents appeal to Police Minister Fikile Mbalula to conduct more anti-crime initiatives in their community, the minister has, in turn, encouraged residents to become whistleblowers to help fight crime.
Mbalula was accompanied by acting Hawks boss Yolisa Matakata when he addressed residents at a ministerial imbizo at the Giant Stadium.
Residents say not enough crime fighting work is done in the area and the minister should pay regular visits.
One resident said: “The minister needs to come back and strengthen the issue of police visibility.”
Another added: “Every six months he must appear at our [police] station. There are so many cases and dockets disappearing at our station.”
Mbalula says he understands that drugs and unemployment play a major role in the increase of crime, but he assured residents that plans are underway to deal with some of those issues.
“I am leaving now, but I’m going to come back. On all those issues we’ve agreed on, they must be cured.”
Mbalula also took the opportunity to urge young women to report abusive partners.
More in Local
-
Lindiwe Sisulu to take WC govt to court over Tafelberg property sale
-
‘Govt working on building houses, finding land in Eldorado Park, Ennerdale’
-
#RandReport: Rand weakens on political jitters, stocks flat
-
CT firefighters battle Zonnebloem blaze
-
Timothy Omotoso allegedly in SA illegally
-
#InternationalNursesDay: JP Smith applauds staff
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.