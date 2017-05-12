Man accused of killing Tokai teen claims inmate witnessed attack

Howard Oliver made the claim in a video re-enacting the attack on the 16-year-old girl in March last year.

CAPE TOWN – The man accused of raping and killing Franziska Blochliger says a Pollsmoor inmate told him he witnessed the attack in Tokai Forest.

Howard Oliver made the claim in a video re-enacting the attack on the 16-year-old girl in March last year.

The accused admits to robbing the teenager but has claimed another suspect, against whom charges have been withdrawn, committed the rape and murder.

In the video screened in court, Oliver takes police officers along the route he walked to the spot where he dragged Blochliger into the fynbos.

He demonstrates how he struggled with the teenager after he attacked her from behind.

Oliver says he left her unconscious but still alive when he fled the scene with her phone and ring.

On the recording, he later claims, that while he was awaiting trial, an inmate told him he had witnessed the attack from where he was sitting in the forest.

It's not yet clear whether this inmate will be called to the witness stand.

There was not enough time to play the entire video Thursday and the screening will be completed when the trial resumes on Monday.