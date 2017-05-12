Tanzania's Magufuli urges SA to help construct railway

President John Magufuli has asked Jacob Zuma to help Tanzania to secure soft development loans from the New Development Bank, which South Africa co-owns with other BRICS countries, Brazil, Russia, China and India.

ZANZIBAR - President John Magufuli has appealed to South Africa to help Tanzania by investing in the construction of a standard gauge railway.

Speaking during President Jacob Zuma’s state visit to Tanzania, Magafuli says it’s a way of cementing historic relations between the two countries.

Magufuli calls on investors from South Africa to come and inject their resources by establishing mineral processing industries, tourist hotels, pharmaceutical industries, construction projects, agro-processing industries and many other sectors.

The minister for foreign affairs in east African cooperation Augustine Mahiga underscores the need to turn the historic relations between Tanzania and South Africa into cooperation and partnership for prosperity between the two countries.

