[LISTEN] Tips to help avoid being hijacked
Cape Talk | Sergio Davids of Wheels24 shares few tips with CapeTalk’s Renaldo Schwarp on how to avoid being part of the statistic.
CAPE TOWN - According to the 2015/16 crime statistics police recorded over 14,000 carjacking incidents in the country, an increase of 14% from the previous year.
One cannot predict whether you will be hijacked, but you can prepare yourself.
Sergio Davids of Wheels24 shares few tips with CapeTalk’s Renaldo Schwarp on how to avoid being a hijacking statistic.
