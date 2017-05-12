[LISTEN] Tips to help avoid being hijacked

Cape Talk | Sergio Davids of Wheels24 shares few tips with CapeTalk’s Renaldo Schwarp on how to avoid being part of the statistic.

CAPE TOWN - According to the 2015/16 crime statistics police recorded over 14,000 carjacking incidents in the country, an increase of 14% from the previous year.

One cannot predict whether you will be hijacked, but you can prepare yourself.

