Lindiwe Sisulu to take WC govt to court over Tafelberg property sale
WC govt has come under fire for the sale to the Phyllis Jowell Day School, with groups saying they wants affordable housing there.
CAPE TOWN - Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu is in the process of taking the Western Cape government to court over its decision to sell the Tafelberg property in Sea Point.
The provincial government has come under fire from Treasury and civic group Reclaim the City which has been lobbying against the sale to the Phyllis Jowell Day School, saying it wants affordable housing there instead.
Human Settlements spokesperson Vusi Tshose says they are approaching the High Court to review the decision after communication between the provincial government and the minister broke down.
“Before you consider selling to the private sector, the government must try to communicate with other government institutions so that we can see that this land is not needed for any other development within government. The Western Cape government failed to do that. They failed to consult other government institutions on using that piece of land.”
Premier Helen Zille's spokesperson Michael Mpofu said: “If she believes that every piece of available property in the metro must be used for affordable housing, then the vast track of land that is unused which is owned by national government should also be receiving the same amount of attention. So, we will be waiting to see what her legal basis is.”
Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre last week filed an application requesting the Western Cape high court review the decision.
