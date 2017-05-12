Kaizer Motaung bemoans Chiefs' bad season despite promising start

Chiefs are fifth on the log with two games and are fighting with SuperSport United and Cape Town City for a top three finish.

JOHANNESBURG – Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung says this wasn’t the club’s best season because their targets were not met.

It will be the second season in a row that Amakhosi, under Steve Komphela, finish a season with no silverware.

Motaung says he’s disappointed.

“The season itself I’d say it’s disappointing because we did not achieve what we wanted to achieve but performance wise I think we finished better than last season.

“Last season this time, some of our games, last four to five games, our team was tired in the second round and you could see that they were not going anywhere.”

Motaung says they didn’t start the season well, hence their position.

“Unfortunately, league football is tough because it depends how you start and how you end. It’s not how you finish only but also how you start because if you accumulate points in the first round, second round becomes much easier.”

Motaung says he’s seen some improvement lately.

“What I can say is that the last five games so far, in terms of performance, I think we played very good football but unfortunately we started playing badly towards the end of the games.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)