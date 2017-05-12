Ipid probing death in shootout between cops, gangsters in Port Elizabeth

CAPE TOWN – Police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating after a man was killed in a shootout between gangsters and police in Port Elizabeth.

The 27-year-old Renaldo Henike died in hospital after he was shot on Thursday afternoon.

Police say they were reacting to violent protests in the Helenvale community when members were attacked by gangsters on Thursday.

Police say a number of private vehicles and four belonging to the SAPS were damaged during a violent protest and subsequent shootout along Stanford Road.

Police say a civilian was killed and at least two others were wounded, while some police officers sustained minor injuries in the attack by gangsters.

Ipid is investigating a charge of murder and two cases of attempted murder.

Four people between the ages of 15 and 17 have been arrested on public violence charges.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)