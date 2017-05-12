Ipid probing death in shootout between cops, gangsters in Port Elizabeth
Police say they were reacting to violent protests in the Helenvale community when members were attacked by gangsters Thursday.
CAPE TOWN – Police watchdog, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating after a man was killed in a shootout between gangsters and police in Port Elizabeth.
The 27-year-old Renaldo Henike died in hospital after he was shot on Thursday afternoon.
Police say they were reacting to violent protests in the Helenvale community when members were attacked by gangsters on Thursday.
Police say a number of private vehicles and four belonging to the SAPS were damaged during a violent protest and subsequent shootout along Stanford Road.
Police say a civilian was killed and at least two others were wounded, while some police officers sustained minor injuries in the attack by gangsters.
Ipid is investigating a charge of murder and two cases of attempted murder.
Four people between the ages of 15 and 17 have been arrested on public violence charges.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
KZN ANC: Consult us first or lose presidential campaign
-
NC Premier Lucas stands firm over MEC dismissals
-
Police maintain presence in Marikana following protests
-
Winnie Rust's murder accused expected back in court
-
Mpumalanga snowfall to bring cold snap to Gauteng
-
Karabo Mokoena's family confirms she opened an assault case
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.