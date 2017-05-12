InternationalNursesDay: JP Smith applauds staff

Cape Town Mayco member JP Smith says they applaud the nursing staff for the crucial role they play in society, often under trying circumstances.

CAPE TOWN - Friday 12 May marks International Nurses Day.

The theme is: Nurses, a voice to lead, achieving sustainable development goal.

Cape Town Mayco member JP Smith says they applaud nursing staff for the crucial role they play in society, often under trying circumstances.

“It’s a fact that many of our clinic staff work under trying conditions, having to contend with service delivery disruptions because of crime like theft and corruption. But also, many facilities are situated in the heart of some of our gang-stricken communities, yet they are there day after day serving their clients.”

