#InternationalNursesDay: JP Smith applauds staff
Cape Town Mayco member JP Smith says they applaud the nursing staff for the crucial role they play in society, often under trying circumstances.
CAPE TOWN - Friday 12 May marks International Nurses Day.
The theme is: Nurses, a voice to lead, achieving sustainable development goal.
Cape Town Mayco member JP Smith says they applaud nursing staff for the crucial role they play in society, often under trying circumstances.
“It’s a fact that many of our clinic staff work under trying conditions, having to contend with service delivery disruptions because of crime like theft and corruption. But also, many facilities are situated in the heart of some of our gang-stricken communities, yet they are there day after day serving their clients.”
For over 150 years, nurses have been at the heart of our work. We thank them today and every day. Happy #InternationalNursesDay! pic.twitter.com/M8joKY3E1J— ICRC (@ICRC) May 12, 2017
"Death is never easy"— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 12, 2017
Confessions of a hospice nurse https://t.co/7Bgo7X1YBy #InternationalNursesDay pic.twitter.com/483RPkpscH
Today is #InternationalNursesDay I'd like to thank all the #nurseheroes across the UK, especially those who I have the pleasure to work with pic.twitter.com/Xn0W4YrmZv— Helen Jane Mee (@mee_helen) May 12, 2017
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
