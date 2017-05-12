‘Govt working on building houses, finding land in Eldorado Park, Ennerdale’

MEC Paul Mashatile says water services and electricity will be placed in certain areas where people want to build houses.

ELDORADO PARK - MEC for Human Settlement Paul Mashatile says his department is working, not just on building houses, but also on giving people land to build houses for themselves.

Mashatile was addressing residents in Ennerdale and Eldorado Park south of Johannesburg on Friday.

The meeting in Eldorado Park ended on a sour note with many saying it's wrong that they have to beg government to deliver on its promises.

The MEC has promised that from now on the provincial government, the city and municipalities will be working together to solve community problems.

He says water services and electricity will be placed in certain areas where people want to build houses for themselves.

RESIDENTS FED UP

Community members in Eldorado Park say they are tired of repeating their problems for years on end - with no help from the government.

They have expressed their frustration with the lack of support by government.

They say it’s not just housing problems, but other issues, such as the wrongful arrests of young boys in the area and tender contracts given to people outside of the community.

One resident says it's wrong that communities have to beg and plead to be heard.

“Our humble people are pleading with you, almost fearfully pleading with you; all these demands are anchored in our Constitution, you are not doing anybody who is a resident of South Africa a favour.”

Mashatile says he, along Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba and Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, would meet again with the community on Sunday.

#EldoradoPark community member tells Mashatile he hasn't delivered & the habit of communities begging government to deliver is wrong.KS pic.twitter.com/9Jz1b8RDBh — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 12, 2017

#EldoradoPark Community leader demands children of the community who have been wrongfully arrested by police be released. KS pic.twitter.com/mDT7xrX3Un — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 12, 2017

#EldoradoPark community leader tells Mashatile since 2009 nothing has been done, the same problems exist since then. KS pic.twitter.com/IKdlHshwjW — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 12, 2017

#EldoradoPark community member says backroom dwelling also plays a part in the domestic violence which takes place in the area. KS pic.twitter.com/UThGIhHkrD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 12, 2017

#EldoradoPark Community leader says the problems is the ANC provincial government and the DA's City of Johannesburg don't work together. KS pic.twitter.com/rOX4ObNPfK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 12, 2017

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)