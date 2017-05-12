‘Govt working on building houses, finding land in Eldorado Park, Ennerdale’

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 9°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 11°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
Go

‘Govt working on building houses, finding land in Eldorado Park, Ennerdale’

MEC Paul Mashatile says water services and electricity will be placed in certain areas where people want to build houses.

MEC for Human Settlement Paul Mashatile (R) in Eldorado Park. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN.
MEC for Human Settlement Paul Mashatile (R) in Eldorado Park. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN.
one hour ago

ELDORADO PARK - MEC for Human Settlement Paul Mashatile says his department is working, not just on building houses, but also on giving people land to build houses for themselves.

Mashatile was addressing residents in Ennerdale and Eldorado Park south of Johannesburg on Friday.

The meeting in Eldorado Park ended on a sour note with many saying it's wrong that they have to beg government to deliver on its promises.

The MEC has promised that from now on the provincial government, the city and municipalities will be working together to solve community problems.

He says water services and electricity will be placed in certain areas where people want to build houses for themselves.

RESIDENTS FED UP

Community members in Eldorado Park say they are tired of repeating their problems for years on end - with no help from the government.

They have expressed their frustration with the lack of support by government.

They say it’s not just housing problems, but other issues, such as the wrongful arrests of young boys in the area and tender contracts given to people outside of the community.

One resident says it's wrong that communities have to beg and plead to be heard.

“Our humble people are pleading with you, almost fearfully pleading with you; all these demands are anchored in our Constitution, you are not doing anybody who is a resident of South Africa a favour.”

Mashatile says he, along Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba and Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, would meet again with the community on Sunday.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA